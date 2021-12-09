Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Drake’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert: Every Option.

Kanye “Ye” West and Drake are collaborating on a special concert that will be streamed live for free on the internet.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is hosting the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in an effort to raise awareness for Hoover, who was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in jail in 1974. It will be West’s first headlining show in over five years, as well as Drake’s first concert since the tragic Astroworld Festival.

When Ye and Drake were pictured together, fans saw that their animosity had come to an end. As it turns out, their friendship has rekindled to the point where they’re planning a concert together. There are a few ways to watch, and you don’t need to be a member of anything to watch it live online.

How to Watch the ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert with Ye and Drake

The engagement was announced by Amazon Music, and the show will be streamed live online.

The event will be livestreamed globally on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch account on Thursday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. PT (11:00 p.m. ET). It’s also available on the Amazon Music app. The concert is free and open to the public, so you don’t need an Amazon Prime account to see it.

The Free Larry Hoover event will also be shown live in IMAX theaters around the country for one night only. There are 22 states with IMAX theaters displaying the concert; click here to see which ones are closest to you and to purchase tickets.

If you miss the performance live, Amazon Prime members will be able to catch up on it later on Prime Video. Within two hours of the live show ending, the show will most likely be available for replay.

Larry Hoover and Kanye West

Since October 2018, when he pleaded to then-President Donald Trump for clemency for Hoover, West has been open about his support for him.

