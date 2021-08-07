Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy Gap Round Jacket’: Where to Buy

Kanye West’s new album Donda isn’t the only one that his followers are looking forward to. On July 22, at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, West came from a tunnel about two hours late and stood in the center of the stadium wearing a red puffer jacket for the premiere listening event for Donda.

His ninth studio album is yet to be released, despite a second listening party, but fans may get their hands on his eye-catching coat. The “Yeezy Gap Round Jacket” is the most recent item from his Yeezy collaboration with Gap.

The red jacket is the third to be published by the design house, which has previously released the identical outerwear piece in blue and black.

On July 7, West was first seen wearing the black version at a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris during Couture Fashion Week.

Former Gap CEO Mickey Drexler told Yahoo Finance Live that West’s fashion label’s 10-year apparel arrangement with the retailer “doesn’t make any sense,” but that the jacket made $7 million in only one night.

Gap’s stock jumped 42% after the connection between the two brands was announced.

West’s fashion line has previously been credited with helping Adidas increase revenue after launching his first sneakers with the company in 2015, the same year the rapper said he was $16 million in debt to BET.

He was reportedly earning $100 million in royalties from his luxury streetwear label’s connection with Adidas just five years later.

According to a document seen by Bloomberg, sales increased by 31% during the epidemic, bringing in over $1.7 billion in annual income last year.

How do I get my hands on a Yeezy Gap Round Jacket?

The first jacket, in blue, was issued on West’s 44th birthday, on June 8.

It was exclusively available as a pre-order item online, with projections of the jacket appearing in locations across the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The jacket is available in sizes XXS to XXXL and does not have a zipper. It cost $200 and was shortly sold out. The first shipment is planned to arrive in the fall of 2021.

