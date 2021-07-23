Kanye West’s Surprise New Album, ‘Donda,’ Has a Release Date

Kanye West stunned the world when he announced the release of his new album, Donda. The record has been in the works for a long time, but its release has sent fans into a frenzy.

Thousands of people flocked to Atlanta for a listening party for the new album, which was also available on Apple Music.

Only West can draw such large crowds to a stadium merely to see him dance in the middle of the arena to his own song, demonstrating how highly anticipated Donda is.

We answer some of the most frequently asked questions about Donda, including when it will be released.

The Definition of Donda

Donda West, West’s mother, inspired the album’s title.

Donda West passed away on November 10, 2007, at the age of 58.

She died as a result of a heart attack and post-operative complications related to cosmetic surgery.

Donda West’s Law, introduced by then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, compels those considering elective cosmetic surgery to undergo a medical checkup first.

West previewed one of the tracks from his album, which was also named after his mother, in July 2020. The song included Donda West rapping a verse from KRS1’s “Sound of Da Police,” before West joined in with his own verse.

Is it true that Donda is a Christian album?

Jay-verse Z’s on Kanye West’s new album DONDA is wild.

pic.twitter.com/LdVBh446J5

23 July 2021 — Tellaman (@Tellamahn)

West’s Sunday Services, which entail him dancing in rural settings accompanied by a large gospel choir who also sing and dance, are well-known to his fans.

West’s latest album, Jesus Is King, had very strong Christian overtones, prompting some to speculate that his next album will be all gospel.

However, this album follows in the footsteps of West’s earlier works by including Christian themes and lyrics while not being a true gospel album.

Some tunes include his gospel choir and even church organ additions, but this is not a full-on Christian album, according to the listening event on July 22.

On many points on the album, he raps about God, like as in the song “I Know God Breathed On This,” although the album is primarily about him. This is a condensed version of the information.