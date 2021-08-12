Kanye West’s new single, “Donda,” is already breaking records ahead of its release.

Donda, Kanye West’s long-awaited album, is already proving to be a huge hit, despite the fact that fans are still unable to purchase copies.

The musician has organized three listening sessions for his new album, the most recent two of which were held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to Billboard, the most recent of these listening parties, which took place on August 5, set new records for Apple Music.

According to the magazine, the live feed attracted 5.4 million views, making it the most-watched event on the platform.

Aside from Apple Music, it’s also one of the most popular live streams, with the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards attracting 6.1 million people in the United States when it aired in September.

According to Billboard, the event garnered 1.1 million tweets at its height, outpacing the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards.

According to Billboard, the August 5 listening party brought in a whopping $7 million in in-person item sales from the over 40,000 ticketed attendees.

The event was more sophisticated than the ordinary listening session, with West adding a visually dramatic touch by being surrounded by a mass of people in the stadium’s middle while a spotlight was placed on him.

West was then shown lying on his back, hundreds of feet in the air, with his single “No Child Left Behind” playing in the background.

Members of the audience were seen reacting in surprise as West was raised high above the crowd while the dramatic chords of the music rang out throughout the gigantic stadium in videos captured at the time.

Donda was supposed to be launched on July 24, 2020, however it was pushed back due to problems. Fans expected it to be published on July 23, the day following the first of two listening events, which took place in Atlanta this summer.

After the most recent event, it was expected that the album would be released on August 6. West had a smaller listening party in Las Vegas earlier this month. Donda’s Apple Music release date has been pushed back to August 13th.

According to Pitchfork, the album listening event on August 5 includes revisions to a handful of songs that were originally presented during the July 22 listening event. This is a condensed version of the information.