Kanye West’s Mother Donda’s Videos Resurface Ahead of Album Release

Kanye West’s next album will be dedicated to his mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007.

Moving videos of the rapper and his mother have surfaced on social media ahead of the release of the Donda album.

Last summer, West released a song devoted to his mother. The track, which was also titled “Donda,” featured footage of West with his mother that resurfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Hurt Cobaine, a Twitter user, originally provided a video of the Jesus Is King singer and his mother discussing their relationship.

“Thank you for being such an excellent son, Kanye,” Donda West says in the video, which has received over 49,000 views.

Another video, provided by user Sir Alexander Swain, shows the mother and son rapping along to West’s song “Hey Mama,” which was released in 2005.

The clips have reappeared on social media just days after West is said to have held a Donda album listening party in Los Angeles.

Tweets from those who claim to have been present at the event have aroused a lot of interest in the upcoming album.

Justin Laboy, a social media figure who claims to have attended the event, praised the record highly.

He wrote, “The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke and hungry, trying to be signed again.” “Any artist planning on releasing soon should just postpone it.”

Pusha T, a fellow rapper and collaborator of West’s, has stated that West will host an official Donda listening session in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22.

Donda will be the rapper’s eleventh studio album, following Jesus Is King, which was released in 2019. The release date has not yet been determined.

West first announced the album in July 2020, ahead of his presidential campaign.

Donda West, who was also her son’s manager, died in 2007 at the age of 58 due to complications from plastic surgery.

West has spoken about his feelings of guilt.