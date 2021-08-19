Kanye West’s manager claims that “Donda” will be released “absolutely” next week.

Kanye West’s management has confirmed that the rapper’s long-awaited album Donda will be published “definitely” next week.

Despite previous promises, the Watch the Throne singer has once again disappointed fans by not releasing his latest album.

Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam, West’s manager and Def Jam Vice President, has now stated that the album will be released after the upcoming listening party in Chicago.

The listening party in Chicago will be West’s third for the project, which will be dedicated to his late mother, Donda West.

Thiam said, “Absolutely!” when asked by a fan on Twitter if West will release the album after the event.

In response to a concern from a fan regarding West delaying the album any longer, Thiam stated that West will “100%” release the album in its existing state, rather than prolonging it by adding more tracks.

On Thursday, August 26, the next “Donda” event will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fans, on the other hand, have already been disappointed twice by the album’s release dates.

Kanye West will “definitely” and “100%” drop following the Chicago #DONDA listening session, according to @bukonvict. pic.twitter.com/ev7pSu0EfJ

It was supposed to be released on July 23, the day after his first Atlanta listening session. After his second concert, it was postponed for August 6, but no album was released.

The announcement has subsequently been removed from West’s Instagram, but the stadium’s Twitter account has verified the event.

West’s second Atlanta listening session, which took place earlier this month, was Apple Music’s biggest-ever live webcast, with over 5.4 million people tuning in.

The album’s continuous delays have irritated fans and fueled suspicions of producer feuds.

After a series of tweets led fans to believe he had left the project, producer Mike Dean was compelled to dispel rumors that he had quit working on it last week.

Dean wrote on his Twitter account, “I haven’t quit anything.” “The album goes on. Lol. People put far too much stock in tweets. Lol.”

Despite the continuous irritation, the album has received largely positive feedback from listening events so far, with.