Kanye West’s fans want him to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

Many Kanye West followers want him to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, claiming that it was while they were together that he created his best songs.

Amber Rose made news on Thursday after it was revealed that her boyfriend, Def Jam’s Alexander “AE” Edwards, had cheated on her with at least 12 women.

Rose wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on her Stories, “I’m weary of being cheated on and embarrassed behind the scenes.” “All 12 of you jerks (at least the ones I know about; there are definitely more) can have him.”

“Y’all knew he was in a relationship with a baby and you opted to f*** him anyway,” the 37-year-old star continued. All of the texts and DMs were visible to me. You were well aware, but because you don’t owe me any allegiance, it’s irrelevant.”

Rose, whose real name is Amber Rose Levonchuck, said she won’t reveal the names of the alleged victims because she’s “not in the business of hurting lives,” but “y’all know who y’all are.”

“I can’t be the only one battling for my family anymore,” the SlutWalk creator continued. I’ve been so honest and loyal, but I haven’t received the same amount of energy in return. I’m not going to name the girls because I’m not in the business of ruining people’s lives, but you all know who you are.”

“As for him…,” says the narrator. She went on to say, “The lack of devotion and contempt is ridiculous, and I’m done,” implying that the couple had broken up.

She also called out her mother in a later post, writing, “My angry narcissistic mother can get the f*** out of my life too.” On my children.”

The announcement has sparked a lot of conversation on social media, with many people reflecting about Rose’s previous connection with Kanye West.

West’s album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was released during their legendary relationship, which lasted from 2008 to 2010.

One tweet reads, “Kanye delivered us some of his best music when he was with Amber Rose.”

“Amber Rose and Kanye was a mood,” one person commented.

"Amber Rose and Kanye West together," reads another tweet.