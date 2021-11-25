Kanye West said that a reunion with Kim Kardashian would inspire “millions of families.”

Kanye West has expressed his conviction that rekindling his marriage to Kim Kardashian would encourage “millions of families” to stay together.

In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper and designer, over six years after they married in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

And, as reports circulate that his ex-wife is dating Pete Davidson, West—who just changed his name to Ye—made a pitch to save his marriage on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving celebration.

“God’s narrative is to show that we may be redeemed in all of these relationships,” stated the singer of “Jesus Walks.” “We’ve made blunders.” I’ve made blunders. I’ve done things as a husband that were not appropriate in public, but today, for whatever reason—I had no idea I’d be in front of this microphone—I’m here to rewrite the narrative.” He went on to say that he wasn’t going to let E! and Hulu—the networks with which Kardashian’s family has made reality TV deals—”write the narrative of his family,” adding, “I am the priest of my own home,” to the crowd gathered at the charity event, which was held near downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row. “If the adversary can split Kimye, there will be millions of families that feel that separation is OK,” the former presidential candidate continued.

“However, when God brings Kimye together, millions of families will be affected to understand that they can overcome the work of separation, of trauma that the adversary has exploited to keep people in suffering while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” says the author.

West, who has four children with Kardashian—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—said he has worked hard to be close to his family.

“I have to be as close to my children as possible,” he explained. “So, while I’m not in the house, I have a house right next door.” I’m doing everything I can to stay close to the action. But I have to return home.” A spokesperson for Kardashian has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

