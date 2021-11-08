Kanye West ‘lied to the world’ when he cut ties with Candace Owens, according to Candace Owens.

Candace Owens has revealed that Kanye West publicly distanced himself from her in 2018, leaving her “shocked and saddened.”

“I adore the way Candace Owens thinks,” West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted in April 2018, when he first publicly expressed his support for the conservative commentator.

Through their backing of former President Donald Trump, the two appeared to have similar political ideals until West wrote in October 2018: “My eyes are now wide open and now know I’ve been exploited to push messages I don’t believe in.” I’m stepping away from politics and focusing solely on being creative!!!” West disputed claims that he designed T-shirts for Owens’ Blexit Foundation, which she founded to urge Black people to abandon the Democratic Party, as he appeared to disavow his political links.

“I introduced Candace to the person who designed the logo, and they didn’t want their name on it, so she used mine,” West said at the time in a tweet. “I never wanted to be associated with Blexit in any way.” “I’m not involved with it at all.” In a series of tweets on Saturday, Owens addressed the public backlash following West’s decision to distance himself from her charity, accusing the rapper and designer of “outright lying to the world.” During an appearance on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, Bryson Gray, the rapper behind “Let’s Go Brandon,” slammed West for attacking Soulja Boy for a verse he recorded for the Donda album.

“Tbh he’s done this to a lot of people,” Owens remarked in response to Gray’s claim that West had privately told Soulja Boy he liked the verse before publicly declaring that he didn’t. It’s one thing to do it privately, and another to do it publicly.

“I feel like he’s harmed a lot of people who admire and look up to him, but he’s never had to apologize because he’s Ye.” I admire him as an artist, but as a man? Idk.” “The irony being that what he does to people is precisely what Taylor Swift did to him over the famous verse,” Owens continued, comparing it to his years-long battle with pop artist Taylor Swift.

“PLAYS IT ONE WAY IN PRIVATE, THEN ANOTHER WAY IN PUBLIC..” This is a condensed version of the information.