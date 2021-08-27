Kanye West has been chastised for bringing Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to the ‘Donda’ event.

Kanye West brought Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on stage for his Chicago listening party on Thursday night, a decision that has been harshly panned on social media.

The rapper included the two acts, who have both been in the press for unpleasant reasons in recent months, in what appeared to be a sort of satire on so-called “cancel culture.”

Nearly 40,000 people turned out for the latest “Donda Listening Experience” at Soldier Field in Chicago, ahead of the highly anticipated album release.

At one point during the show, West even set himself on fire.

West performed in what is considered to be a facsimile of his childhood house during one segment of the show. Manson and DaBaby joined him on the porch.

On a song purported to be called “Jail,” DaBaby raps a guest verse. The version performed on Thursday appears to be different from the versions performed at two previous Jay-Z gigs.

It’s unclear whether Manson contributed to the production, but West’s decision to include him is divisive.

Several women have accused Manson of abuse, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco. The claims have been refuted by him.

The singer’s record company fired him in February after Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he had “horrifically mistreated” her during their relationship.

Meanwhile, DaBaby has been extensively chastised for his homophobic remarks, which have resulted in him being withdrawn from a number of festival lineups.

Fans have expressed their displeasure with their inclusion.

“What is Marilyn Manson doing at the Donda event?” you might wonder. Frank Passalacqua, a YouTuber, was curious.

“It’s one thing to be mentally ill, but there’s so much kanye continues to do that is totally not good that has nothing to do with his mental health issues,” Tatiana Tenreyro of the AV Club tweeted. Bringing Marilyn Manson onstage knowing that he has mistreated so many women is disgusting.”

"Dababy has replaced Jay Z on the album, while #MarilynManson is Kanye trying to show redemption and the world not giving people second chances or a fair shot., these two are," Twitter user ThisIsMax said.