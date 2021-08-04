Kanye West has always postponed the release of his albums.

Kanye West has announced that his new album Donda will be released on August 6, after being postponed from its original July 24 release date.

Longtime Ye fans will recall that this isn’t the first time the rapper has pushed back the release of an album, with Kanye notorious for fiddling with his tracks right up until the last minuteâ€”and even after The Life of Pablo was published.

In fact, practically all of West’s albums have been delayed in their release. From The College Dropout to Donda, here’s a timeline of the rapper’s releases.

All the times Kanye West postponed the release of his albums

Kanye West was not to blame for the first delay in his album’s release. The College Dropout was originally set to be released on January 27, 2004. Following the leak of numerous tracks, he returned to the studio to rewrite the songs. This pushed back the release date by two weeks, to February 10th.

“He went in and fine-tuned the entire album. A person usually panics at this stage. GLC, Kanye’s partner, said MTV at the time, “Kanye simply redid s***.”

Late Registration

The second Kanye album was the first to be postponed, reportedly due to reports that he was not ready to release it on time. The original release date was July 12, 2005, however it was moved back to August 16 and then to August 30, when it was ultimately released.

My Dark Twisted Fantasy

Graduation was released a week early to avoid clashing with 50 Cent’s latest album, while 808s and Heartbreak were released a month earlier, from December to November 2008. “I changed my album to November something ‘cuz I finished the record and I felt like it,” Kanye stated on his blog. I’d like to get it to you as quickly as possible.”

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, widely regarded as Kanye’s masterpiece, defied the norm of releasing albums early. According to Complex, the first release date was slated for September 14, 2010, but it was pushed back to October 12 and then November 22.

Watch the Throne

The collaboration between Jay-Z and Kanye West has been teased for a long time, but fans had to wait for it to be released.