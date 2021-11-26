Kanye West claims that his presidential campaign ’embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has admitted that his failed presidential campaign last year “embarrassed” his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

After publicly professing his support for then-President Donald Trump, the rapper and designer declared his quest for the White House on July 4, 2020, saying that he was running as an Independent under the “Birthday Party.”

And, in an Instagram post titled “Thanksgiving Prayer,” West—who just changed his name to Ye—spoke openly about a number of life errors, including his disastrous journey into politics.

“Good lord, my wife did not appreciate me wearing the red hat,” West said in the video post, referring to the Trump-supporting “Make America Great Again” cap he started wearing.

“As a nice wife, all she wanted to do was protect me and our children.” By refusing to agree with Hollywood’s political stance, I made myself and our family targets, which was difficult for our marriage.

“After that, I campaigned for president without any preparation and with no allies on either side.” During the one and, thank God, only press conference, I embarrassed my wife by the way I presented facts about our family. After that, all my father had to say was, ‘Write your speech next time, son.’ West’s presidential campaign encountered a snag the same month he launched his candidacy, when he gave a disastrous press conference in which he revealed that he and Kardashian debated aborting their first child.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar illness,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post a few days later, addressing her husband’s mental health difficulties for the first time. Anyone who has it, or who has a loved one who has, understands how difficult and awful it is to comprehend.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has impacted our family because I am extremely protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.” But, because of the stigma and misconceptions surrounding mental health, I feel compelled to make a statement today.” Kardashian would divorce West, with whom she has four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. This is a condensed version of the information.