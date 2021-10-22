Kanye, an 880-pound alligator, has been placed in isolation due to his “aggressive” behavior.

Kanye West, who just changed his name to Ye, has an interesting namesake at an Australian zoo that has recently been causing a lot of trouble.

During this year’s mating season, the huge American alligator has been acting aggressively toward the other 54 alligators at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, even charging at zoo staff.

As a result, he’s been placed in solitary confinement until he calms down.

A video of Kanye being videotaped was published on Facebook and has received over 31,000 views so far.

A group of men can be seen throwing a rope around his jaw and then bringing him to the shore in the video, which can be viewed here.

Before bringing him to his new temporary home, the keepers pile on top of him and tape over his mouth.

The 880-pound behemoth was making the “other alligators quite tense,” according to Tim Faulkner, director of the Australian Reptile Park.

“He’s a young lad with a lot of testosterone, and he’s causing a ruckus right now, so the best thing to do is put him to the naughty corner for some quiet time out.”

“Because American alligators have one of the greatest jaw pressures of any animal and a single bite might be fatal, our incredible team had to proceed with caution throughout the evacuation.”

The 4-meter-long lizard was difficult to detect and catch in the lagoon, and it took more than a dozen staff members to accomplish it.

The goal is to keep the animal there for about a month before reintroducing him to the rest of the herd once peak breeding season has passed and his hormone levels have dropped.

“Ours is generally a fairly tranquil lagoon, with no significant altercations taking place,” Faulkner continued. This was evident earlier this year when we added 20 more guys to our lagoon.

“However, Kanye has emerged from his slumber explosive, posing a threat to himself, the other alligators, and the crew.”

The reptiles are currently in mating season because it is spring in Australia. In the United States, this period begins in April, and alligators are active during this time. This is a condensed version of the information.