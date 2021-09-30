Kansas Schools are looking into a racist homecoming invitation sign.

The origins of a viral social media photo showing a pair of students brandishing a racist homecoming dance proposal sign are being investigated by two Kansas schools.

The photo, which was first shared on Twitter last week, depicts a white kid and girl holding a banner that reads, “If I were Black, I’d be picking cotton.” But because I’m white, I’ve chosen you for HOCO [homecoming].”

Students from Olathe South High School and St. James Academy in Lenexa have been confirmed as the two kids featured in the post.

Both colleges have stated that they will investigate the post thoroughly.

Shane Rapp, the principal of St. James Academy, a private Catholic high school, addressed the issue in a letter to parents and students over the weekend.

The letter stated, “We wanted to let you know that we are aware of an objectionable social media post that included an SJA student.”

“We are currently conducting an investigation into the incident to identify the best course of action.”

The sign was described as “explicitly racist in nature” and “an assault on human dignity” in the letter, which was also shared on the school’s social media platforms.

It ended by urging parents to have “a dialogue” with their children about racism and “the necessity of seeing each individual as a neighbor.”

We are aware of a defamatory social media post involving an SJA student. Racism, in any form, is a slap in the face to human dignity.

This is what our parents and students received earlier today. pic.twitter.com/UNvwnHBmOJ

September 25, 2021 — St. James Academy Catholic HS – Lenexa, KS (@SJAThunder)

In a note to parents and students, Olathe South Principal Dale Longenecker promised to “thoroughly investigate” the sign and meet with all individuals involved.

“The type of behavior exhibited in the social media post does not align with our basic values,” he stated. “Any inappropriate behavior will be dealt with quickly in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.”

The mother of the female student in the photo responded to KSHB, expressing regret for her daughter’s behavior.

Rhonda Windholz informed the news organization that the sign was produced by a “African-American boy,” but that this “by no means constitutes. This is a condensed version of the information.