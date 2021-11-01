Kal Penn Reveals Engagement and Comes Out as Gay—’There’s No Timeline on This Stuff,’ he Says.

Kal Penn has disclosed that he and his partner, Josh, have been in a same-sex relationship for 11 years and are now engaged.

In his new book, You Can’t Be Serious, which will be released on Tuesday, the House star, 44, tells how he and Josh met while working in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Penn, who worked in the White House’s public engagement office for over two years, told People about his decision to reveal his relationship publicly.

“With everyone I’ve directly interacted with, I’ve always been quite public,” Penn stated. “If Josh and I are out or talking to friends, it could be someone I meet at a bar.” I’m incredibly eager to tell you about our friendship.

“However, Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four of my closest family members, are fairly quiet.” They despise attention and avoid being in the spotlight.” “I discovered my own sexuality somewhat late in life compared to many other individuals,” the New Jersey native said of coming to grips with his sexuality. There is no timetable for this. People figure out their s*** at different stages in their lives, so I’m glad I did at the right moment.” Penn claimed in his book that the couple’s first date left a lot to be desired, when Josh showed up at his Washington, D.C., apartment with an 18-pack of beer and switched the TV to NASCAR.

“I thought to myself, ‘This is definitely not going to work out,” he explained. “I’m on vacation from the White House, and this person is unironically watching cars circle and turn left?” After a few of months, we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. ‘What is going on?’ I’m thinking. “Through all of those stories, I wanted the reader to feel the love and the fun.” Penn continued, “The whole goal of creating this book was for the reader to feel like we’re having a beer together.” “If we’re supposed to feel like we’re sharing a beer together, then I want to bring you into my stories and have you experience them with me,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.