Justin Thornton, an MMA fighter who died at the age of 38, has received tributes.

Justin Thornton, an MMA fighter who died recently, has received a flood of tributes. He was 38 years old at the time.

Thornton died just months after being knocked out in a bare-knuckle boxing contest in 19 seconds. He died on Sunday at a Gulfport, Mississippi, hospital.

In August, the athlete was knocked out by heavyweight Dillon Cleckler at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

According to NBC, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman said, “This morning we were very grieved to be notified of the passing of one of our combatants, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC-20 on August 20, 2021.”

“We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, along with the rest of the combat sports community.”

Thornton had a 6-18 win-loss record in 24 MMA fights during the course of his career.

Thornton’s loved ones had been trying to get him into a spinal institute after the fight, according to Mississippi Athletic Commission Chairman Jon Lewis.

On Tuesday, Lewis stated, “It’s challenging for me because I’ve known Justin on a personal level.” “The day before the fight, I spoke with him for 20 minutes in his hotel room, not about the fight at all, just ‘How are you doing, what’s been going on?’ In this fight game, I’ve known him for quite some time.”

Lewis explained, “He got knocked out like any other knockout.” “However, when he fell, he did it in a diving style, and he hit the top of his head first, compressing his neck and producing a spinal hematoma.”

On social media, a number of Thornton followers and supporters have expressed their condolences to his family and paid honor to him.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Justin Thornton’s family. This was his SIXTH CONSECUTIVE FIRST ROUND STOPPAGE on this fateful night. The 38-year-old made it through the first five. The current status of combat sports regulation in the United States is appalling. Lou DiBella, the promoter, tweeted, “#boxing #mma.”

Sincere sympathies to Justin Thornton’s family. This was his SIXTH CONSECUTIVE FIRST ROUND STOPPAGE on this fateful night. The 38 year old survived the first five. The state of combat sports regulation in America is atrocious. #boxing #mma https://t.co/VTlO7NGqSH

— Lou DiBella (@loudibella) October 5, 2021

“Just finished reading it, Justin. This is a condensed version of the information.