Just two days after their wedding, a newlywed couple was tragically killed.

It has been revealed that a young Tennessee couple who were tragically murdered in a car accident last weekend had just been married for two days.

According to WATE, a truck traveling down the I-40 Ramp to Weisgarber Road struck and killed Jessiah Plemons, 31, Lily Rose, 25, and another passenger Madison Davis, 23, at roughly 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 17.

The accident happened when the truck the three victims were riding in collided with a railing. They got out of the automobile and were standing next to it when another truck slammed into them and their vehicle.

At the scene of the accident, all three died. The other truck’s driver was transferred to a local hospital. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Crash reconstruction investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are looking into the incident.

Milea Effler, Plemons’ sister, told the news organization that her brother and Lily Rose had married the previous Friday, October 15, after dating for five months.

She also stated that, before to his tragic death, Plemons had been caring for his older sister’s two children, ages two and five.

Effler has started a GoFundMe page to assist pay for his funeral. At the time of writing, $4,350 has been raised, exceeding the $4,000 goal.

An unknown $2,700 gift boosted that total greatly.

Effler praised her brother as a “wonderful person” who “worked to keep our family together” on the “Jessiah Plemons Memorial Fund” page.

“Many of you know how Jess suffered with his early life before being reborn out of addiction and getting his life back on track,” she wrote. “He’d adopted my niece and nephew and felt they’d have a better life with him.” The youngsters will now live with their grandparents, according to Effler.

Lily Rose also has a GoFundMe page set up by her aunt Selena McClelland, who wants to give her niece “a dignified burial.”

McClelland stated, “She has two wonderful children that she adored with all her heart and a family who loves her passionately.”

The page has already raised $1,420, which is more than the $1,000 goal.

Effler and McClelland have been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

