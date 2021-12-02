Jussie Smollett’s brothers tried to get him to pay them $1 million to not testify, according to a defense lawyer.

According to the Associated Press, the second of two brothers accused of assisting Jussie Smollett in staging an attack on himself testified Thursday in the actor’s trial, as the defense said the siblings intended to extort $1 million from Smollett.

Olabingo Osundairo’s evidence echoed much of what his brother, Abimbola Osundairo, stated on Wednesday. Smollett allegedly paid the brothers to stage an attack on the former Empire actor in Chicago in 2019 for what he promised them would be utilized to generate media attention around himself, according to the brothers.

The brothers said that news the day after the attack that Smollett had reported the attack to Chicago police as a hate crime caught them off guard.

According to Shay Allen, Smollett’s lawyer, the brothers attacked the actor because they didn’t like him and tried to extort him after being questioned by police.

While serving as a stand-in on Empire, the show Smollett was starring in at the time of the alleged attack, Allen asked Abimbola Osundairo if he had ever offered to work for Smollett as personal security.

He also wanted to know if the brothers told Smollett after being freed from police interrogation that if he gave them each $1 million, they wouldn’t testify that he hired them to stage the attack. Both assertions were refuted by Osundairo.

The brothers said that after receiving racial hate mail at the Chicago TV station, Smollett came up with the plan to stage an attack and blame it on racism and homophobia to gain attention.

They claim he approached them and offered them $3,500 to stage the attack, instructing them to do it outside the TV studio where a security camera would film it, tie a noose around his neck, and throw gasoline on him, which they later changed to bleach.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Smollett informed Olabingo Osundairo he got hate mail at the TV studio in Chicago “and he had this crazy idea of having two MAGA fans assault him,” an apparent allusion to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” according to Olabingo Osundairo. According to Osundairo, the idea was to use social media to promote the incident rather than involving authorities.

“He. This is a condensed version of the information.