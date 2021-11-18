Julius Jones’ life should be spared, according to Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, and other celebrities.

With Julius Jones set to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, a slew of celebrities have joined the chorus of clemency supporters.

Jones, 41, was sentenced to death for the carjacking and murder of businessman Paul Howell in 1999, and he has spent more than 20 years in prison in Oklahoma awaiting the final phase of his sentence.

Jones has maintained over the years that he did not murder Howell, saying that he was framed by his high school classmate and co-defendant Christopher Jordan, who received a 15-year jail sentence after testifying that Jones was the gunman.

Jordan has been let free.

Viola Davis acted as one of the executive producers of the 2018 documentary series The Last Defense, which brought his tale to a wider audience.

The filmmakers emphasized material that they claimed the attorneys failed to submit in court and that may have implicated Jordan in the series.

As the case has gained prominence, campaigners have encouraged Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, to grant Jones mercy. A group of celebrities has spoken out in interviews and on social media as part of this.

Kardashian posted an update on Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “Julius, his family, and his entire team are optimistic that Stitt will do the right thing. Julius’ family and friends were invited to his execution today. I can’t image what they’re going through right now.” “I’d want to discuss with you how the execution process works in Oklahoma,” she continued. “For more than two weeks, #JuliusJones has been on death watch. He sits alone in his prison cell, mere feet away from the executioner’s chamber, in preparation for his execution on Nov. 18.” Kardashian said, “After revealing further facts about the execution process, I wrote: “This is America’s frigid machinery of the death penalty. An innocent guy might be executed in less than two days. My heart hurts for Julius and so many others who have been victims of such heinous injustice.” As Jones’ life hangs in the balance, Scandal star Kerry Washington took to Twitter, giving a link to a website that explains how members of the public can help, writing: This is a condensed version of the information.