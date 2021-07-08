Julia Quinn, author of ‘Bridgerton,’ pays moving tribute to her father and sister who died in a car accident.

Julia Quinn’s father and sister were killed in a car accident in Utah.

On July 7, the novelist, best known for her Bridgerton trilogy and its Netflix adaptation, announced the news in an emotional Facebook post.

Quinn wrote, “I have lost my father and my sister.” “I’ve lost my father, and I don’t have someone to grieve with.”

Quinn, whose real name is Julia Pottinger, revealed that her 77-year-old father, Steve Cotler, and her 37-year-old sister, Violet Charles, whose given name was Ariana Elise Cotler, died. Michelle, her sister’s service dog, was also killed in the accident.

The novelist went on to say that she and her illustrator sister “had just finished drafting a graphic novel.” It was written in memory of our father. It will remain a memorial to our father. It won’t be a surprise any longer, but I’d like to believe he had a hunch we’d pull it off. He was so familiar with us. He was our paternal grandfather.”

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Interstate 15 in Kaysville, Davis County, on June 29 and involved many automobiles.

Both the father and the daughter perished at the site, according to emergency officials.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred when a catering firm dropped its load of canvas bags on the freeway, forcing two automobiles to come to a halt, or nearly come to a halt, because of the debris.

“A red Toyota Prius from California crashed with a green Ford F-250 that came upon the stopped traffic. The Prius then collided with a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Two people inside the Prius, an adult man and an adult female, perished as a result of their injuries and died at the scene, according to the police department.

According to the Deseret News, a suspected impaired driver was arrested in connection with a multi-vehicle incident on June 30.

According to Deseret News, the arresting trooper noted in a police booking affidavit, “The driver explained that traffic had slowed in front of him and that he swiftly changed lanes and hit with the rear of another car.”

“After conversing with the motorist, troopers on scene advised me that the driver’s vehicle had an open container of alcohol,” the trooper continued. While I was showing the driver how to fill out the forms, This is a condensed version of the information.