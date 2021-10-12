Joy Reid Slams Eric Clapton for Donating to an Anti-Vaccine Group and What He’s Said About Vaccines.

Eric Clapton, the legendary guitarist, has become a public face against COVID-19 vaccines and regulations, and a new story alleging that he provided money to an anti-vax band enraged MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Monday night.

In her “The Absolute Worst” section on MSNBC’s The ReidOut program on Monday, Reid slammed the 76-year-old artist. Clapton’s anti-vaccine protests were met with hostility from the broadcaster, who compared lockdowns to slavery.

She remarked on the line “Do you want to be a free man or do you want to be a slave?” from a recent anti-lockdown song he recorded with Van Morrison.

“What really stands out about white anti-vaxxers, in particular,” Reid said, referring to comedian Jim Breuer’s recent anti-mandate remarks. “They act like their freedom has been taken from them, and they have this weird habit of trying to do that by co-opting the history of actually oppressed people.”

“Because getting a free vaccine is the same as slavery and Jim Crow,” she explained.

During the segment, Reid also brought up Clapton’s previous racist sentiments. His statements given during a 1976 concert in Birmingham, England are the most famous. He encouraged the audience that night to “stop Britain from becoming a black colony” and “keep Britain white,” among other things. “It was especially striking at the time because Clapton’s sound was highly influenced—one could even say appropriated—from Black musicians,” Reid explained.

The story in Rolling Stone over the weekend, which included details about Clapton paying £1,000 ($1,360) to the British band Jam For Freedom to assist pay for legal bills when they ran afoul of COVID laws at a gig, sparked Reid’s wrath. Clapton allegedly donated the band a six-person Volkswagen Transporter van to drive to shows, according to the tale.

Clapton’s involvement in the anti-mandate movement dates back to late 2020, when he initially hooked up with Morrison. He said at the time that he wanted to help Morrison’s fight against government limitations as a way to help gigging musicians who had been negatively affected by the pandemic.

"We need to stand up and be counted if we're going to get out of this."