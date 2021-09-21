Joy Reid of MSNBC refers to Gabby Petito’s case as “Missing White Woman Syndrome.”

Joy Reid has nicknamed the media’s coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance “missing white lady syndrome,” and has questioned if persons of color involved in similar incidents receive the same level of attention.

Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished while on a road trip with her boyfriend, has grabbed news headlines throughout the world over the past week.

On Monday’s ReidOut, Reid explored the recent developments in the case, saying that while Petito’s family deserves answers and justice, missing persons situations involving people of color don’t receive the same kind of national attention.

“With the way this tale has captivated the nation, many are wondering why persons of color do not receive the same kind of media attention when they go missing?” Reid stated his opinion.

“Well, the explanation does have a name: Missing White Woman Syndrome, which was coined by the late and great Gwen Ifill to characterize the media and public preoccupation with missing white women like Laci Peterson or Natalee Holloway while neglecting situations involving people of color.”

Reid brought up the instance of 24-year-old Black geologist Daniel Robinson, who went missing earlier this year.

#TheReidOut welcomes @GreyBull4WY and @DerricaWilson to address the differences in media coverage of missing people. pic.twitter.com/DZuz2gNBAN #reiders

20 September 2021 — The ReidOut (@thereidout)

Robinson was last seen on June 23 leaving his work location near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in a Jeep Renegade.

Reid revealed she had “never heard of it until this buddy of mine emailed it to me” during a panel discussion. I suppose that’s the problem, isn’t it?”

“It is clearly the issue,” panelist Derrica Wilson of the Black and Missing Foundation concurred.

“And because of this, we’ve been sounding the alarm for nearly 14 years. Our cases are not taken seriously when it comes to missing persons of color, men, women, and children, and no one is looking for us if we go missing.”

Reid also brought up the fact that missing indigenous people don’t get the same level of media attention as other individuals, and he asked panelist Lynette Grey Bull of the Not Our Native Daughters Foundation for her thoughts on the subject.

“One of the fundamental factors, and one of the most important factors, that many people do not want. This is a condensed version of the information.