Josh Mandel Launches a Bizarre Cornfield Rant Against the ‘Gestapo’ Biden Administration.

President Joe Biden’s ideas to introduce vaccine mandates in the United States have been slammed by an Ohio Republican.

President Biden signed an executive order on Thursday requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their employment.

All federal contractors and their staff will be required to have received a vaccine as a result of the shift. Up to 100 million Americans could be affected by the shift.

Several Republican leaders have expressed their displeasure with the news, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem calling it “unconstitutional” and Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie dismissing it as “medical dictatorship.”

Josh Mandel, a fellow Republican and former state treasurer in Ohio, responded to the announcement in a slightly different way.

Mandel, a long-time supporter of former President Donald Trump, supports Trump’s accusations that the 2020 US election was “stolen” and has previously stated that he will continue to push Trump’s America First policy.

Mandel’s opinion was evident in a video he posted on Twitter, which was presumably recorded in an Ohio cornfield.

In the video, the Republican senatorial candidate, who is trying to succeed Rob Portman, asked his supporters to “not comply” with President Biden’s intentions.

“I’m travelling through western Ohio, near Logansville, Ohio, and I’m passing through a cornfield. “What I’ve witnessed from the White House today has made my blood boil with rage,” he says.

As Handel speaks on the video, a Trump campaign sign can be seen behind him as he revisits the disproved accusations that the election was rigged.

“Joe Biden is causing a constitutional crisis. I’m not even going to call him President Biden because he isn’t. I genuinely came across this sign, this Trump sign, as I was driving through this cornfield,” he continues, pointing to the placard. “He is the president of my country.”

Do not submit to the oppression.

You know what to do if the gestapo show up at your front door. pic.twitter.com/hLJbcx4ace

September 10, 2021 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio)

Mandel, a former member of the United States Marine Corps, claims that he vowed to protect the Constitution when he enlisted in the military, but later seemed eager to defy it.

"I'm hoping and hoping and hoping and hoping and hoping and hoping and hoping and hoping