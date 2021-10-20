Josh Duggar is a Duggar family member. After a major loss in a child porn case, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

A federal judge has dismissed Josh Duggar’s attorneys’ plea to withhold video evidence of child pornography, despite the fact that the former reality TV star faces up to 20 years in jail.

In April, the 33-year-old was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography on two counts. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Because of the time that had gone between federal authorities downloading information from seized devices and the granting of a search warrant, Duggar’s defense team contended that video evidence acquired in the case against him had grown “stale.”

Prosecutors, according to the attorneys, had not kept evidence that could have shown Duggar’s innocence. Duggar was a star of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting.

However, on Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks denied the move to suppress the tapes, which are expected to be utilized by federal prosecutors in Duggar’s prosecution, stating that a hearing was unnecessary.

Brooks told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that staleness has rarely been a problem in child pornography trials, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He also responded to the attorneys’ claim that the government took too long to inspect the electronic devices after seizing them, adding that such searches were sophisticated and might take time.

As a result, the judge stated that there was no specific timetable for evaluating electronic items seized in a search warrant off-site.

In November 2019, Duggar’s devices were taken from his used vehicle lot in Springdale, Arkansas. About seven months later, the forensic analyst who initially reviewed them submitted his findings to the US Department of Justice.

Brooks told the Democrat-Gazette that the Department of Justice issued its own report in November 2020 and a supplemental report in February 2021, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

“In Mr. Duggar’s instance, he has not demonstrated that federal officials behaved recklessly and without respect for proper procedure,” Brooks stated. “And he hasn’t demonstrated that the agents acted dishonestly.”

“Moreover, Mr. Duggar cannot establish that any delay disadvantaged him; the devices remained in law enforcement’s custody throughout this time span, and the probable cause warranting the devices’ initial seizure remained viable through the date of indictment.”

The trial for Duggar on the two counts is set for November 30.