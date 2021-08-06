Joseph Gordon-Levitt on the True Story Behind ‘Mr. Corman’ on Apple TV

Mr. Corman marks Joseph Gordon-return Levitt’s to television after a six-year hiatus. Mr. Corman, which he created, wrote, directed, and executive produced, follows Josh Corman, a 30-something aspiring musician turned grade 4 teacher on the verge of burnout.

Josh spends the majority of his time in self-pity, worrying about whether he has done enough, achieved enough, seen enough, and loved enough, when in reality he has never been present enough to enjoy anything life throws at him.

When we first meet Josh, he is living with his best friend Victor (Arturo Castro), still reeling from the breakdown of his relationship with ex-fiancée Megan (Juno Temple), and struggling with feelings of loneliness and failure in addition to general unhappiness.

Josh has developed a panic attack by episode two, prompting his flatmate Victor to impersonate a weighted blanket. Finally, Josh enrolls in a donate-what-you-can breathing class, which helps him calm down (to a point) and teaches him that he is not alone in his feelings.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt described Josh as someone who has “a lot to be grateful for” in an interview with This website.

“He makes an effort to be grateful and happy,” Gordon-Levitt explained. “However, let’s face it, not everyone can be happy all of the time, which can be sad but also humorous. Occasionally, if you have a certain sense of humor, as I do.”

Gordon-Levitt cautioned that his latest project is “not exactly a work of escapism,” noting that the series is fairly realistic.

“I find the most amusing and cathartic material when I see real life,” he explained, “and our show makes a concerted effort to be that way.” Now, there are fantastical elements that bear no resemblance to reality, and those are intended to be more subjective representations of how life feels than objective depictions of reality.”

Gordon-Levitt based Josh’s story on real-life events and close friends.

“It is based on numerous true stories,” he explained. My inspiration for this character began with myself and then evolved. This is a condensed version.