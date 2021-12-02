Jonshel Alexander, star of ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ was fatally shot at the age of 22.

Jonshel Alexander, a former child actor who played a supporting role in the critically acclaimed film Beasts of the Southern Wild in 2012, died after being shot.

According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the 22-year-old Louisiana native was shot while riding in a car with a man in New Orleans’ 7th Ward on Saturday night. Alexander was pronounced dead at the site by paramedics, while the man she was with drove himself to the hospital.

The New Orleans Police Department has released images of a person of interest in the shooting and has asked for witnesses to come forward.

“She infused life to everything,” Alexander’s mother, Shelly Alexander, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate on Tuesday. Jonshel was a spoiled brat who was aggressive and jazzy. It was either her way or no way for her. ‘It’s going to be me,’ Jonshel said. Jonshel Alexander was 12 years old when she played Joy Strong in Beasts of the Southern Wild, a critically acclaimed film about an impoverished bayou town striving to survive that was shot near Houma, Louisiana.

Director Benh Zeitlin organized open auditions for Louisiana residents to appear in the film, interviewing over 4,000 people before finalizing the cast.

While Alexander was too old for the lead role in Hushpuppy, which was given to then 6-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis, Zeitlin, who expressed his sadness at Alexander’s death, confessed that he was enamored with her.

Alexander was a “absolute one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, force-of-nature human creature,” according to the filmmaker, who cast her in a supporting role in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

