Jon-Erik Hexum: Who Was He? How His Death Is Being Likened to Alec Baldwin’s Tragic Prop Gun Death.

The incident between Alec Baldwin and a prop gun on the set of Rust is being compared to the death of late actor Jon-Erik Hexum, who died in a similar manner.

Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, after a prop gun shot by Baldwin “discharged” and killed her. Joel Souza, the director, was also hurt and sent to the hospital in nearby Santa Fe, New Mexico, although he has since been released.

Since the incident was revealed, analogies have been made to Hexum and Brandon Lee, who were both killed in prop gun incidents.

Who was Jon-Erik Hexum, and what happened to him?

Hexum was an actor who died on the set of the TV show Cover Up in Los Angeles on October 18, 1984, at the age of 26.

With a pretend gun loaded with a blank cartridge, the young actor and model shot himself in the head.

Due to a delay in production, Hexum began messing around to lighten the mood on site, according to Paul Connelley’s book Fade To Black: A Book Of Movie Obituaries. He mimicked Russian roulette with a prop.44 Magnum handgun, unloading all but one blank cartridge, spinning the chamber, then holding the gun to his head and squeezing the trigger, seemingly unconscious of the danger.

According to an Entertainment Weekly article from October 18, 1984, when Hexum learned of the new delays, he remarked, “Can you believe this crap?” Pulling the trigger on the gun while putting it to his head.

While his skull was not penetrated, the impact of the blank striking his head produced a fracture, driving a quarter-sized bone shard into his brain and causing severe hemorrhage.

He was brought to the hospital and underwent a five-hour operation. On October 18, 1984, Hexum was ruled brain-dead six days after the accident.

His organs and skin were given and distributed, saving the lives of many individuals.

Hexum was most known for his role as Phineas Bogg in the NBC time-travel sitcom Voyagers! in the 1980s. He also appeared in the TV movie Making of a Male Model with Joan Collins and the 1984 film The Bear with Gary Busey.

His character was slain and he was written out of Cover Up. This is a condensed version of the information.