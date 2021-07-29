Johnny Ventura, the Merengue Legend, Has Passed Away at the Age of 81.

Johnny Ventura, the great Dominican merengue singer who died on Wednesday at the age of 81, has received a flood of tributes.

His son Jandy Ventura informed CNN that the artist, whose given name was Juan de Dios Ventura Soriano, died in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

While delivering the sad news of the demise of one of the most beloved Dominican performers of all time, the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Culture led the tributes on social media.

They added in Spanish, “The Ministry of Culture greatly regrets the loss of the famous Dominican musician Johnny Ventura.” “We share in the anguish that their families are experiencing during these trying times. His songs and Dominican culture will live on in perpetuity.”

Following his father’s death, Jandy Ventura told Dominican reporters that the Ventura family is proud of the legacy his father has left.

“We have our heads held high,” he declared, according to CNN, in words translated from Spanish.

Jandy Ventura went on to say that the Dominican Republic and the world had lost the finest Merengue performer.

Johnny Venture was transported to the Medical Union Clinic in Santiago after falling and feeling chest issues, according to CNN. Resuscitation attempts failed, and he was pronounced dead immediately after arriving at the facility on Wednesday afternoon, according to the clinic.

The singer, dubbed the “Elvis of merengue,” was well known for songs like “Patacon Pisao,” “Pitaste,” “El Elevador,” and “Merenguero Hasta la Tambora.”

Johnny Ventura earned six Latin Grammys throughout his six-decade career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

As word of Ventura’s death spreads, numerous fans, fellow Dominican musicians, and high-profile personalities have expressed their sorrow.

Raquel Arbaje, the first lady of the Dominican Republic, expressed her condolences on Twitter.

She wrote in Spanish, “Today is a very sad day for merengue and for the Dominican Republic.” “El Caballo Mayor Johnny Ventura has passed away physically, but his legacy and joy will live on. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.”

Arbaje went on to say that she and her family will never forget Johnny Ventura’s kindness in visiting her own father in the hospital when he was sick.

