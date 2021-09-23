Johnny Depp says he’ll play Jack Sparrow at ‘Kids’ Birthday Parties Right Now.’

Captain Jack Sparrow will be resurrected by Johnny Depp at “kids’ birthday parties at this stage,” according to the actor.

After the impact of his very public marriage breakdown and the loss of his libel action against a publication that dubbed him a “wife-beater,” the actor opened out about his career.

Depp has claimed that he has been blacklisted by Hollywood since then, and he railed against “cancel culture” on Wednesday at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he was controversially handed the renowned Donostia lifetime achievement award.

Captain Jack Sparrow “will never leave” him, according to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, and “Jack” is always ready to say silly things to make others laugh.

“I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character—that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow,” the 58-year-old told reporters when asked if he would like to reprise the iconic role.

The “beauty” of the character, whom Depp played in five films in the franchise, is that he can “journey” with him, according to Depp.

“I can travel with Captain Jack in a box—literally Captain Jack in a box—and go visit people and places where smiles and laughs and the most important things in the world are on the line when the opportunity arises.

“So I’m continue traveling with Captain Jack, and if I get the chance, I’ll go to these places.”

“I’ll go to someone’s house—man, I’ll play at your kid’s birthday party right now,” he continued.

Depp talked about seeing sick youngsters in character and claimed that what Jack Sparrow is all about is making them laugh or smile for a few seconds.

He stated, “I don’t need a firm to do it.” “I can just do it myself, and nobody can take it away from me—that is Jack Sparrow’s greatest pleasure.”

“It was kind of,” he added, referring to the Pirates of the Caribbean films. This is a condensed version of the information.