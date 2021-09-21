John Walsh, host of ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ vows to apprehend Brian Laundrie.

John Walsh, who is best known as the host of America’s Most Wanted, is assisting in the search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was believed to be staying with his parents in North Port, Florida, after refusing to speak to detectives about his 22-year-old fiancée’s disappearance.

His mother and father, on the other hand, phoned the police on Friday to report that they had not seen their son since last Tuesday. Petito’s remains have been discovered in a national forest in Wyoming since then, and a massive hunt for Laundrie is now ongoing.

Laundrie was last seen carrying a backpack at the family home on Tuesday morning. He announced to his family that he was going on a hike. His relatives discovered his automobile parked near Carlton Reserve the next day.

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Laundrie’s residence and were afterwards seen fleeing the site with several huge boxes.

Despite the fact that Laundrie is not a fugitive but rather a person of interest, Walsh told News Nation Now that he is joining the search for the 23-year-old.

He told the news organization, “I’m settling down to capture this dirtbag.”

“This is a homicide,” says the detective. This scumbag is on the loose. I’m not sure how he got out of the house when the FBI and local authorities were watching him 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Walsh is most known for hosting America’s Most Wanted for its first 23 years on Fox and Lifetime, during which time the show “helped law enforcement catch more than 1,200 fugitives and bring home more than 50 missing children,” according to his official website.

Walsh, who now hosts Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit With John Walsh, has promised to “zero in” on Laundrie on the show’s next episode.

Walsh also promised to go after Laundrie’s parents, whom he feels gave their son “four days to have a head start” by failing to report his disappearance sooner.

“These parents are going to have to pay at some point,” he remarked. “They’re going to have to pay a price for assisting in his abduction.”

John Walsh, the former presenter of “America’s Most Wanted,” says he was “terrified” when he found out. This is a condensed version of the information.