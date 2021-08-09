John Kelly, a TikTok star, has died, and his son Tex has paid tribute to his “hero.”

John Kelly, a popular TikTok star in the United States, has died.

Thanks to regular uploads chronicling their humorous interactions around the family home, Kelly and his son, Tex Keith, became stars on the video sharing platform. Their account, texandjohn, has 2.5 million followers and their videos receive hundreds of thousands of views on a regular basis.

In a message to This website, Keith acknowledged his father’s death.

“Whether he was making people laugh or helping fathers want to be the type of father he was to my brother and me, my father was a wonderful man who touched the lives of millions,” he said.

“My family is in excruciating pain right now, but we appreciate the compassion and support from so many others who share our grief. I’m delighted so many people got to see my dad; he lived a life worth living.” Keith’s words come only hours after he tweeted a touching homage to his father on TikTok via their official account.

“You’ll always be my hero,” she says. Dad, until next time. “I adore you,” he wrote with the video.

The video opens with the phrase “Rest in peace dad, I love you.” In the accompanying video, Keith is seen going out of the room with a packed bag before stopping, turning around, and asking his father, “What if I fail?”

” The camera switches to Kelly, who responds, “Pick yourself up and do it again.” They hug, and Kelly walks over to a kitchen counter to view something on her tablet.

It then turns to a series of scenes from some of the duo’s most famous videos, showing them play-fighting, listening to music in the car, pulling pranks on each other, and hugging.

A montage of photographs of Keith, Kelly, and the rest of their family finishes the video.

You will always be my hero, @texandjohn. Dad, until next time. Keith’s heartwarming TikTok tribute may be seen here: I love you so muchâTM My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

Kelly’s son has created a Go Fund Me page to assist pay for his late father’s medical bills and burial fees.

“Dad has passed away. This is a condensed version of the information.