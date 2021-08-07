John Cena and the cast of “The Suicide Squad” talk about how “lucky” they were to land James Gunn.

The Suicide Squad is out this week in cinemas and on HBO Max, and the cast believes they got lucky when Warner Bros. landed the man behind the film.

The new Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn, isn’t a sequel or reboot to 2016’s Suicide Squad, according to Gunn. This one is regarded as a stand-alone effort, with comparable themes, some returning characters, and a slew of new additions that set it apart from previous efforts.

Harley Quinn is played by Margot Robbie, Rick Flag is played by Joel Kinnaman, Captain Boomerang is played by Jai Courtney, and Amanda Walker is played by Viola Davis. An equally remarkable ensemble of characters has made their way onto the cast list for the first time.

Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone plays the enormous but stupid King Shark, David Dastmalchian plays the famously weird villain Pola-Dot Man, and John Cena joins the team as the well-intentioned but dangerously minded anti-hero Peacemaker.

How James Gunn put his own Suicide Squad together

Cena credits Gunn with persuading him to join the WWE even though he had no prior knowledge of the company.

“The yes was easy,” Cena told This website. I’d always wanted to collaborate with James Gunn, and the procedure was straightforward. He has a natural talent for casting and does so really well.

“I think it’s because he really does create his own image of these characters and the writing process in the pre-production process, story boarding, so he had a few people in mind for Peacemaker, and I think some of them didn’t work out, and he got to me on the depth chart and I was in,” says the actor. “I was completely committed.”

Dave Bautista, a partner on Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, was the first candidate for the role of Peacemaker, but schedule conflicts allowed Cena to take it.

Although Cena’s character appears to be a return to the muscle-bound action hero, several of his remarks in the film should raise red flags. He declares in one scenario that he wants peace so deeply that he doesn’t care how many men, women, or children he needs to kill to achieve it.

Perhaps. This is a condensed version of the information.