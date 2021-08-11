John Cena and James Gunn Discuss ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spinoff on ‘Peacemaker’ TV Show.

John Cena’s Peacemaker has more fight in in him than just appearing in The Suicide Squad, as he’ll be reprising his role in a new HBO Max spinoff series produced by James Gunn.

Cena, not happy with just one appearance, will reprise his role as the unstable anti-hero in a program scripted and co-directed by Gunn. So yet, little is known about the mini-series, although Cena and Gunn discussed it with This website while on the press tour for their recent film, which debuted the character to the public for the first time.

Gunn came up with the idea in 2020, while still editing The Suicide Squad. He and Cena discuss the current state of the project and why Peacemaker was picked for his own show over the other DCEU heroes and villains.

How Peacemaker Became His Own Show

Peacemaker has been a comic book character since the 1960s, but it took more than 50 years for him to make his big screen debut.

After other performers “didn’t work out,” as Cena puts it, he was cast as Peacemaker in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. He admitted that joining the cast of the main film, let alone landing a leading part in his own TV program, was a surprise.

“I remember him [Gunn] contacting me and saying, ‘Hey, would you like toâ€“’ and I said, ‘Sure.’ “I had no idea what it was because I didn’t know what concept he’d have or where he was [with it]or even if anything could be filmed at that point due to the restrictions, but I think he was affected by the performance in the movie,” Cena explained.

Gunn told This Website that he came up with the idea for the TV series Peacemaker while he was in lockdown in 2020. “I needed something to take my mind off being in confinement, so Peacemaker came in handy,” he explained.

Gunn admits that the speed with which he created the idea impressed him. “I pitched Peacemaker on August 5th of last year, having yet to write it, and now here we are, wrapping up eight episodes. The entire thing was written by myself. This is a condensed version of the information.