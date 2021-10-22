Joel Souza, the director of the film “Rust,” has been released from the hospital after being shot by Alec Baldwin.

According to one of the film’s stars, Joel Souza, the director who was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, has been released from the hospital.

After the movie’s star and producer, Baldwin, discharged a pop gun on Thursday, Souza, 48, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was killed in the event.

Actress Frances Fisher, who has a role in the film, announced Souza’s release from the hospital on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital,” Fisher tweeted in response to a condolence message from fellow actress Patricia Arquette.

“Oh, my goodness!! That’s incredible!” Arquette responded with a yes. “Thank you, God. I’m so sorry, Frances; I’m sure you’re all in a state of shock right now. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers.” Rust, which also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, and Jensen Ackles, has had its filming halted.

