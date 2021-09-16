Joel McHale Gives an Update on the Highly Anticipated Film “Community”

Joel McHale has given Community fans a ray of hope as they wait for the gang from Greendale Community College to rejoin onscreen.

There has been persistent discussion regarding the likelihood of a big screen remake of the acclaimed NBC sitcom in the six years since it ended.

McHale, who played the show’s resident narcissistic Lothario Jeff Winger, has now provided an update on the status of the project, although a somewhat vague one.

“It’s one of those things where we want to produce it and people are like ‘OK,’” the screen actress stated in an interview with Access Daily. Then, you know, it’s one of those things that will hopefully be completed.”

While this may not come as a surprise to show fans, McHale points out that it is more accurate than his earlier assertions.

“I used to just tell folks it was happening when it wasn’t,” he told Kit Hoover of Access Daily. “Now I’m like, ‘It might happen.’”

Between 2009 to 2015, the comedy was on the air (for five seasons on NBC and one on Yahoo Screen). In addition to Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, and Ken Jeong, the film featured Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, and Ken Jeong.

The Masked Singer judge Jeong indicated interest in reprising his role as Ben Chang in an interview with This website in June.

He stated, “Everyone knows I’ll do anything for those people.” “As far as I’m concerned, Ken Jeong and Ben Chang, I’ll go to any length for them. It’s never been easy working with them, and we’re really close.”

He said, “If anything, it was my acting conservatory.” “If The Hangover made me famous, Community made me a better actor, and I truly believe that Community is where I cut my teeth.

“Working with Donald Glover and Academy Award winner Jim Rash, and even putting up with Joel McHale! All of those factors came into play.”

He went on to say, "Community is, for lack of a better description, my family," adding, "We have a text chain just with the cast, and we're usually just fooling around." We do in-jokes from the program from time to time.