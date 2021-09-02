Joe Rogan’s COVID medications, including the contentious Ivermectin.

Joe Rogan, presenter of the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday.

The podcaster outlined the medications he had used to battle the illness and its consequences in the brief video. The problematic medicine ivermectin, which is traditionally used as an anti-parasitic for animals and horses, was one of them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have both issued statements cautioning against using cattle therapy to treat COVID. Several individuals have been sent to hospitals in the United States after ingesting amounts meant for animals weighing up to a ton.

Ivermectin has been consistently proved to be useless as a COVID treatment, according to the FDA, and toxicologists have expressed worry about an increase in the usage of the animal anti-parasitic.

Rogan reports returning home after his Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour on Saturday evening with usual COVID symptoms like a headache, fever, and exhaustion in an Instagram post.

“I had fevers and sweats all night long, and I understood what was wrong,” the podcaster explained. “I went up and got tested in the morning, and it turns out I have COVID.

“We threw everything we had at it right away. “I’ve tried a lot of different medications.”

In addition to ivermectin, the podcaster said he had also used monoclonal antibodies and prednisone to treat the disease. He previously stated that the young and healthy need not “worry” about being vaccinated against COVID.

The FDA is now looking into the use of monoclonal antibodies to prevent high-risk COVID patients from being admitted to the hospital. These proteins are made in the lab to bind to specific molecules in the body and are frequently employed to deliver medications directly to cancer cells in patients.

The FDA has given Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) to three anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody medicines for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID in high-risk patients, albeit this is not the same as full FDA approval.

Donald Trump was treated with monoclonal antibodies after contracting COVID during his administration.

Prednisone belongs to the corticosteroid class of drugs, which have shown some promise in fighting the virus’s excessive inflammatory, or hyperinflammation, reactions. That is correct. This is a condensed version of the information.