Joe Rogan was on the verge of getting vaccinated, but he was unable to keep his appointment.

Joe Rogan, the controversial podcast presenter, almost got vaccinated a few months ago but couldn’t make it due to scheduling conflicts.

During a three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that the incident proves he isn’t inherently “anti-vaccine.” Rogan told the doctor he had an appointment in Las Vegas to get the shot, but he never showed up.

Rogan cited his reasoning for not obtaining the vaccine as “I’m a healthy person, I exercise daily, I’m always taking vitamins, I take care of myself,” assuming that if he acquired the virus, he would be mainly unaffected.

Rogan went on to say about his own COVID-19 diagnosis in August, saying, “I had the impression that everything would be fine, and I was right. That was the case. I’m glad I made it through; but, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone; it wasn’t fun. But it wasn’t the worst cold I’d ever had, and I was able to recover rather fast.” Gupta pushed back against Rogan, telling him that “recommending people get infected” is “not a plan.” The doctor stated that people should get vaccinated, which the presenter noted isn’t what he’s doing.

On his show, Rogan frequently questioned the validity of coronavirus immunizations, telling Gupta that “older people, overweight people, a lot of those folks” are the ones who require the vaccine.

The doctor stated that he decided to appear on the broadcast in order to reach out to Rogan and his audience.

Gupta continued to warn Rogan that while it is preferable to never contract the virus or become infected, anyone who recovers from COVID-19 should still get the vaccine.

Rogan said, "I think it would be better to catch the infection, recover, and have incredible immunity." He went on to say, "What do you think you should do, in my opinion? I believe that you should get vaccinated and then become ill. Because you got the vaccination, which protects you from a terrible infection, and then you got COVID, which gives you the robust immunity that comes with having the disease itself." Following that dispute, Gupta advised Rogan to go acquire one, according to the presenter.