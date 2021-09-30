Joe Rogan has dropped out of the top spot in the Spotify Podcast Charts.

A brand new podcast has surpassed The Joe Rogan Experience as the most popular on Spotify in the United States.

With the premiere episode of their new show, Banter With Sapnap and Karl Jacobs, gaming icons Sapnap and Karl Jacobs have taken the podcast rankings by storm.

The premiere edition of the new weekly show is the most-listened-to podcast in the United States this week, followed by Rogan’s adored but divisive episode.

Other podcast powerhouses like Crime Junkie and Call Her Daddy were also defeated by Banter.

Jacobs, a gamer, podcast host, and content producer with over 22.5 million followers, and Sapnap, a YouTuber known for his Minecraft challenge videos, are the hosts of the show.

MrBeast’s video editor, Jacobs, is well-known in the online community. MrBeast is a YouTube sensation, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who is known for his extravagant antics.

Weekly, one of their buddies from the content creation sector joins the pair for a talk on the new show.

The online sensation MrBeast was their first guest, which was a great draw for listeners since he related a near-death encounter when his friend Andrew “fell asleep” driving 85 mph on the highway while he was traveling in the passenger seat.

After signing an exclusive deal with Spotify worth $100 million last year, the comedian turned podcaster’s Joe Rogan Experience has continued to be a big success for the platform.

Since the contract, Rogan has swiftly become one of the streaming giant’s top earners, according to the company.

Rogan “stimulated new user adds, electrified first-time podcast listeners, and [has]created favorable engagement patterns, including vodcast consumption,” according to a February 2021 earnings announcement from Spotify.

Rogan had “performed over expectations” in terms of drawing new members, according to the corporation, which confirmed this in April.

Each episode of The Joe Rogan Experience reaches an estimated 11 million people.

According to a study of 8,000 podcast listeners performed by Edison Research in August, the show remained the most popular podcast in the United States throughout much of 2020 and 2021.

However, not all episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience have been added to Spotify, with some of the most contentious episodes being removed.

Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, has assured that none would be removed. This is a condensed version of the information.