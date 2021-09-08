Joe Rogan claims that “several doctors” advised him to use ivermectin to treat COVID.

In his first podcast following recovering from COVID-19, Joe Rogan slammed individuals who chastised him for using ivermectin to cure the virus.

On Tuesday, the podcasting mogul returned to his show to discuss his experience with the controversial medicine, maintaining that “many doctors encouraged me to take it.”

Last week, Rogan revealed that he had contracted the illness on Instagram, telling his followers that he had “thrown the kitchen sink” at it in order to recover.

“We instantly threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds,” he said in a video last Wednesday. Everything: monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone.”

“We live in crazy times,” he concluded, “but a great, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so fast and easily.”

Many slammed his usage of ivermectin, a cattle dewormer, and called the 54-year-old a “idiot” for marketing it to his millions of fans.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised individuals not to use ivermectin to treat COVID-19 because it is hazardous and can cause serious injury in big dosages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also advised people not to use it to treat COVID.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan maintained that he was urged by doctors to take ivermectin to treat the virus and voiced outrage at news outlets, particularly CNN, for reporting on his use of the drug.

“Do I have to file a lawsuit against CNN?” On the three-hour-long broadcast, Rogan asked guest Tom Segura a question.

“They’re just making stuff up. They keep telling me I’m on horse dewormer. It was given to me by a doctor. It’s a firm based in the United States. They were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015 for their use in humans, and CNN reports that I’m taking horse dewormer. They have to realize it’s a lie.”

Rogan claimed, in response to the public’s opinion of his decision to use ivermectin, “What they didn’t highlight was that I got well!”

“They’re trying to make it look like I’m doing some strange nonsense that’s absolutely ineffective, and CNN called me a ‘spreader of misinformation.’”

Rogan’s remarks came after CNN medical expert Dr. Jonathan Reiner discussed his COVID treatment procedures.

“He’s promoting a hodgepodge of things,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.