Joe Rogan claims Joe Biden lied about receiving a live TV booster shot.

Joe Rogan believes Joe Biden feigned receiving the COVID-19 booster shot on live television.

On the most recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcasting mogul discussed the president’s latest move, questioning the legitimacy of getting a jab on live TV and what would happen if Biden had a negative reaction.

“I think the last thing they would do if they were going to give him a booster shot is give it to him live on television,” Rogan added. “What if he passes away? What happens if he passes out? What if he likes it and passes out?

“For example, because people have had extremely negative reactions in the past for whatever reason.”

Biden received a third dosage of the Pfizer vaccination, sometimes known as a “booster” shot, at the White House on Monday.

Biden told reporters, “Let me be clear, boosters are important.” “Getting more people immunized is the most critical thing we can do.”

“We need to get people vaccinated,” he stressed. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Please take the picture. It can save your life and the lives of those around you.”

On his most recent podcast episode, Rogan and his guest, former CIA operative Mike Baker, discussed this.

“Do you believe that was a significant boost?” Baker was questioned by Rogan.

Baker said, “I hadn’t considered it before.” “However, when I saw it on TV, all I could think of was that it was a piece of performance art. So the next stage of performance art would be like giving him a shot rather than a booster.”

“They give you the shot, and then they tell you to stay for 10 or 15 minutes,” Baker continued. They’re checking to see if you’re going to tumble down.

“So, I agree because every other step of the process with any president, they’re so careful…about the messaging, the optics, and the security considerations that go along with it.”

“It would not be unheard of, to put it that way,” he added.

Rogan’s remarks came only weeks after he recovered from a bout of coronavirus, which he treated with the controversial medicine Ivermectin.

