Joe Goldberg Reads in Season 3 of ‘YOU,’ and Their Hidden Meaning

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) enjoys rare books and classic literature, in addition to shedding blood.

In Season 3 of YOU, he gets a job as a book conservator at the local library, thanks to the skills Mr. Mooney (Mark Blum) taught him as a teen at the bookstore in New York.

His job at the library is advantageous because it allows him access to rare books. After his wife cruelly murdered her elder sister and left her without a guardian in Season 2, he repairs them and gives them to Ellie (Jenna Ortega) for her to sell—which is the least he could do after his wife viciously murdered her older sister and left her without a guardian.

Joe is frequently seen reading in his spare time, in addition to his employment at the library. The preponderance of literature and literary references throughout the third season, however, presage the tragedies to come, which some viewers may have missed.

Joe reads all of the important books in YOU Season 3 and the hidden significance behind them, according to Washington Newsday.

Joe Goldberg’s Reading List in YOU Season 3Episode 1 — “And They Lived Happily Ever After”Book: F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”

Joe is reading The Great Gatsby to his son Henry in Episode 1, and Henry throws up all over the pages. Joe is thinking on his lack of connection to his son and blaming it on his history while Henry projectile vomits.

Gatsby becomes infatuated with a green light at the end of his dock in Fitzgerald’s classic novel, believing it to be a sign from Daisy Buchanan (who lives across the bay in East Egg). Since they met during the war, the protagonist has hoped that they will be reunited and that he will be able to provide Daisy with everything she desires once he has improved his social standing; literally everything he does after that is for her, and he becomes desperate when things begin to unravel.

Joe also refers to Natalie (Michaela McManus), his next-door neighbor, as the “green light at the end of my dock.” Of course, the illusion is quickly broken, just like Gatsby’s fantasy, when Love (Victoria Pedretti) kills her. This is a condensed version of the information.