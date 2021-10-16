Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn have killed every single person in Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of ‘YOU.’

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) are back to their homicidal ways in YOU Season 3, with more oblivious bystanders falling victim to their psychopathic whims.

In the new episodes, Joe, Love, and their newborn baby Henry (also known as Forty) are adjusting to life in the suburbs after the tragic events of Season 2.

While the couple’s surroundings have changed, their violent impulses have not, and by the end of the third season, the duo has added even more bodies to their tally.

In Season 3, the new mom and dad do their hardest to be the best parents they can, but they’ve proven time and time again that their true talent is murdering.

Here’s a list of everyone Joe and Love have slain over the course of the three YOU series.

People slain by Joe in Season 1 of YOU1. **Warning: This page includes huge spoilers for YOU Season 3** Benji Ashby is a character in the film Benji Ashby (Lou Taylor Pucci) Return to Season 1 and recall your astonishment at watching Joe murder for the first time. Those were simpler times.

In Season 1, Joe was smitten with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), which made her past love interest Benji a major issue for Joe. He enticed him to his library basement trap and held him captive for days before killing him.

Joe chooses to burn the body in the woods after extracting his teeth in order to dispose of it (which he keeps in his box of trophies).

2. Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell)Beck’s best friend didn’t stand a chance when she refused to fall for Joe’s charm like so many others.

Joe had to get rid of her when she dug into his background, something he was always skeptical about.

Joe’s initial attempt to quiet her was a rock in Central Park, but he eventually broke into her house, shot her on the lawn, and left a phony suicide note.

Elijah Thornton is number three on the list (Esteban Benito)

Elijah’s death occurred before the introduction of Joe in Season 1 and was depicted in a flashback.

Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s ex-girlfriend, cheated on him with Elijah. Joe shoved Elijah over a tall building in a fit of wrath. Joe, who has been shaken, seeks assistance from. This is a condensed version of the information.