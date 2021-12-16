Joe Exotic requests that his resentencing not be postponed while he has prostate cancer treatment.

The “Tiger King” is postponing prostate cancer treatment in order to hear his resentencing.

Joe Exotic, a.k.a. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has filed a motion in federal court to have his resentencing for treatment postponed. In November, he revealed that he had prostate cancer and was transported to a federal medical hospital in Butner, North Carolina. He was confined at a federal medical facility in Fort Worth, Texas, at the time. It’s unknown when and where he’ll be sentenced again.

Mr. Maldonado does not want his resentencing hearing postponed any further, given the declination of radiation and the possibility to postpone it pursuant to his own doctors, according to the court petition. Physicians caring for the former zookeeper say he won’t be allowed to travel while having treatment, which might make both his cancer treatment and his resentencing more difficult.

Maldonado-Passage is requesting a sentence date of January 20 to January 31. Physicians believe they will be able to adequately monitor his cancer before his sentencing, according to his filing, which states that “deferring radiation treatment until after resentencing would not be damaging to his health as it is unlikely to influence his prognosis or outcome.” Maldonado-Passage had already requested his release from prison in order to receive cancer treatment. He implored his supporters to keep him in their prayers in an Instagram letter disclosing his illness.

The letter stated, “There is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out.” “So I can go home and seek therapy on my own, or spend the remaining time with my loved ones! Everyone, say a prayer and be my voice.” Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in jail for breaching wildlife regulations and reportedly hired hitmen to assassinate Florida animal rights activist and fellow zookeeper Carole Baskin, who was featured prominently in the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. He maintains his denial of any role in the purported assassination attempt.

Maldonado-Passage will require up to eight weeks of radiation treatment, according to federal officials.

Furthermore, if Mr. Maldonado is freed within the next 6-18 months, he will have access to more advanced choices, according to the filing.

In July, a federal appeals court found that. This is a condensed version of the information.