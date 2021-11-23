Joe Exotic calls Trump a “fool” for refusing to pardon him and urges Biden to assist him.

Joe Exotic, the star of Tiger King, has called former President Donald Trump a “stupid” for refusing to pardon him during his final days in office.

After a 2019 conviction for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill his adversary, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as 17 counts of animal cruelty, Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

Exotic, who has maintained his innocence in the murder-for-hire plan, mounted a campaign for Trump to pardon him before leaving office after becoming a Netflix star with Tiger King last year, but his efforts were ultimately useless.

Exotic, 58, has sent a letter to the New York Post slamming Trump for not giving him clemency and pushing Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, to step in and help him as proof of his dedication to prison reform.

The zookeeper has used statements made in Tiger King 2 to argue that he should be pardoned, claiming that Allen Glover, who first told police that Exotic had hired him to murder Baskin, committed perjury in the new episodes.

Glover went on to say that he and Exotic’s former business partner, Jeff Lowe, planned to decapitate the larger-than-life TV personality on his Oklahoma farm.

“President Trump was a fool not to pardon me,” Exotic wrote to the New York Post in response to the new charges. Millions of people hoped for it before the election because they know I’m innocent; most of this is in TK2 [Tiger King 2], and the same will be true for President Biden; the world will know the truth [when the new season is released], and he and Vice President [Kamala] Harris ran on justice and prison reform.” “It would be in the best interests of American justice if President Biden pardoned me before the holidays and charged those responsible with perjury and other appropriate charges, or the injustice will cost votes in 2022 as people wonder if this could happen to them under his watch,” he wrote in his lengthy missive.

“For three years, they’ve kept me in isolation, blocked numbers and reporters from my phone, and rejected any email that says the truth to my face,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.