Joe Biden’s ability to manage the next COVID wave, as well as his poll numbers, may be improved by firing Dr. Fauci now.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was predicated around his promise to “shut down the virus, not the economy.” As a result, his approval rating has fluctuated along with infection and fatality rates in the United States. The number of COVID cases in the United States is on the wane again, according to some Democratic strategists, which gives the government an opportunity to change the tone of the virus debate. Biden now has a chance to depoliticize the problem by taking a step that is suddenly less divisive than it was just days ago: Anthony Fauci should be fired.

“The NIH [National Institute of Health] has never and does not now sponsor gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Dr. Fauci stated plainly in a heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul last July.

That was not the case. EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology did perform questionable gain-of-function tests, according to the NIH. Perhaps unwittingly, Fauci mislead Congress by denying it.

https://t.co/mmxcjr1bZG pic.twitter.com/58aMhkMjd3 Republicans on the Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) 21st of October, 2021 There is no evidence that the pandemic was initiated by a lab accident at the Wuhan Institute, or that SARS-CoV-2 spilled from a facility in Wuhan or elsewhere. Nonetheless, the revelation that U.S. monies were used to promote the disputed research—and the government’s unwillingness to acknowledge it—has added to the public’s already profound mistrust of Fauci and, by extension, the Biden administration.

Only the most partisan Democrats deny that Fauci has long since become a divisive figure on the COVID issue. The reason for this was on full show on October 17, when Fauci presented himself as the epitome of “science, statistics, and hard facts” in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, calling those who disagree with or criticize him “conspiracy theorists.” “Those are people who don’t care about me,” he explained, “which is understandable because what I do and strive to do is to be guided by the truth.” “And when the truth is inconvenient for some individuals, they respond negatively against me.” With his dismissive tone, Biden has also alienated skeptics. “I have the freedom,” he said at a presidential town hall on Thursday evening, mocking folks who were concerned about vaccine safety or government regulations. This is a condensed version of the information.