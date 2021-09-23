Joe Biden is being pressed to follow through on his promise to decriminalize marijuana.

“Who will be the last person in the United States to be imprisoned for cannabis?”

That’s the headline on a full-page ad in Thursday’s Washington Post about Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old who has been held in a federal supermax prison facility in Baltimore, Maryland, for more than a year while awaiting trial on federal marijuana conspiracy charges.

The ad was placed by Wall’s family and allies to urge the Biden administration to follow through on campaign promises to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, saving people like Wall from lengthy prison sentences while others profit from the legal cannabis market.

Beyonce says she’s starting a cannabis farm, while Wall faces life in prison. The commercial claims, “This is not how the law is meant to function.”

“Right now, you could drive across the United States, consuming or possessing marijuana legally on a state level, from California to New York,” Wall’s attorney Jason Flores-Williams told This website. “However, it is still unlawful at the federal level.”

He continued, “Wall is being charged for the same behavior that thousands, if not millions, of people across the country are involved in, so this is an equal protection violation under the 14th Amendment.” “If it weren’t so heartbreaking, it would almost be a joke.”

When Wall was indicted in October 2019 on accusations of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana, Flores-Williams said he was preparing to enter the legal cannabis market in California.

Over the course of two years, prosecutors said he carried over 1,000 kg of the drug from California to Maryland. He eventually escaped to Guatemala, but in June of last year, he returned to the United States and surrendered to police.

Since then, Flores-Williams claims he’s been held in “worst” conditions in the Maryland facility, has been denied his right to a speedy trial because to the COVID outbreak, and has gotten the virus himself.

He stated, “He’s been in that kind of transitory and awful situation far longer than the facility was built to accommodate him.” “And throughout that period, he had COVID, he didn’t have access to a library, he didn’t have real access to recreation, and he didn’t have real access to programs. That’s been quite the experience. This is a condensed version of the information.