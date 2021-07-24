Joe Biden claims that Republican lawmakers have finally “seen the Lord” and are supporting COVID vaccines.

President Joe Biden declared that the United States now faces a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” claiming that several Republican politicians have suddenly “seen the Lord” and began advocating COVID-19 immunizations for all Americans.

On Friday, Biden praised his government for vaccinating more than 160 million Americans and creating “more jobs than any administration in presidential history” during a campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Biden praised a number of Republicans and conservative members of the media for supporting vaccines, dropping his latest religious allusion to their “epiphany” on the matter.

“And, by the way — you know the expression — you notice a lot of our very conservative friends have finally had a ‘altar call,’” Biden remarked Friday, referring to a Christian practice in which people are invited forward during services to publicly profess their faith in Jesus Christ.

“They’ve seen the Lord,” the president said, whether it was on Fox News or among the most conservative commentators or governors.

“I realize this has gotten a little political, but I hope it’s starting to change,” Biden said of covid vaccinations. It’s not about yelling about red states or blue states or guys like that. It’s a story about life and death.” pic.twitter.com/o7eXyTNs82

Biden, a devout Catholic, has used biblical and Christian allusions to describe how many Republicans and conservative pundits have suddenly changed their minds about immunizations.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, issued an impassioned plea to Alabamians this week to get vaccinated, blaming an increase in so-called Delta variant cases on “unvaccinated people.”

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters in Hebron, Kentucky, that he’s delighted Republicans and Fox News pundits have “changed their tune” on vaccines. Many GOP detractors, according to the president, are just opposed to the COVID-19 vaccines to score cheap political points with their anti-vaccination constituency.

Biden stated, "I'm not sure how many of them believed what they were saying." "However, I believe it was, as we, once it was realized that this virus was largely killing people who had not been vaccinated.