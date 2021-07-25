Job applicant who lists “Googling” as a skill on their resume gets an interview.

After obtaining an interview for the position, a job candidate who listed “googling” among his abilities on his résumé prompted a passionate debate on Twitter.

In a Tweet on Friday, July 23, Irish software engineer Cat McGee initially alerted social media to the man’s unique resume/CV application.

“Got a CV today, and the person literally included ‘googling’ as one of his skills,” she wrote.

“We’re going to interview him.”

July 23, 2021 — Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode)

The tweet had over 15,500 retweets, 182,000 likes, and over 1,900 comments before going viral.

It also ignited a heated debate regarding whether or not such a skill set should be included in a professional job application.

“I think you’re being too harsh on him,” Shahzad said. Is writing googling a sign that he has no idea what he’s talking about?”

“Yes,” said web developer Vince Aggrippino. On your CV, you should list the talents that are most relevant and interesting for the job. It shouldn’t be there any more than “English Alphabet” now that everyone has “googling.”

“Putting that there suggests the candidate lacked the necessary skills, so they made a joke to cover the void.”

Aggrippino’s response surprised Clare Tollick.

“Are you serious?” she enquired. “My spouse can’t find anything on Google. I’ll ask him to look something up, then get tired waiting for him to finish, so I’ll do it myself and still discover the answer before he does. And he’s a smart guy… googling is a skill.”

July 24, 2021 — Vince Aggrippino (@VAggrippino)

“Yes, but,” responded Coyote Toledo, a senior developer. Let’s say your husband has trouble following directions and needs to seek you for help. Will you include the phrase “basic navigation” in your professional resume?

“It’s a fundamental skill,” he continued. On mine, I wouldn’t put”makes good omelets,” but I could. They’re fantastic.”