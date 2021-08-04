JLo still despises Ben Affleck’s very obnoxious back tattoo, as evidenced by photos.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s fans have been carried up in the euphoric nostalgia sparked by their recent reunion, nearly two decades after their engagement ended.

With memories of their public demonstrations of passion, costly shopping sprees, and sun-kissed luxury holidays, Bennifer 2.0 has a lot to look back on with pleasure and delight as she grows stronger.

Lopez, on the other hand, is likely to wish that one aspect of the past remained untouched: Affleck’s obscenely huge and dizzyingly colorful back tattoo.

The tattoo, which depicts a phoenix rising from the ashes, was first seen on the actor in December 2015, shortly after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

And when Lopez was confronted with photographic evidence of the tattoo at the time, she didn’t hesitate to express her displeasure.

“It’s terrible!” exclaims the speaker. “What exactly are you doing?” Lopez stated at the time on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s too colorful!” exclaims the narrator. His tattoos are always overly colorful. You know what I mean? They shouldn’t be that bright. They should be, like, a little bit cooler.”

While it’s unclear whether Affleck learned of the scathing remarks from his ex fiancée and Gigli co-star, he did appear to show some post-tattoo regret when he initially stated that the tattoo was “fabricated for a movie.”

In March 2016, Affleck confirmed his claim, telling Extra host Mario Lopez, “I actually do have a number of tattoos but I try to have them in places where you don’t have to do a lot of cover up because tattoos get sort of addictive after a time.”

By 2019, Affleck had admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that he was either afraid of washing his back or that he was shooting his film on a record-breakingly extended schedule.

In an interview with the comedian on her own talk show, the Oscar winner confessed that the tattoo was real, explaining that it “represents something important to me.”

He explained, “It’s meaningful to me, and I like it.” “My tattoo is one of my favorites. I’m rather pleased with it. Fortunately, I’m the one with it.”

Whether he still considers himself “fortunate” has yet to be confirmed, but the Good Will Hunting star has been seen wearing a shirt on every outing with his on-again partner Lopez—even when they aren’t together. This is a condensed version of the information.