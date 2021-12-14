Jimmy Rave Pays Tribute to Former Wrestler Jimmy Rave Pays Tribute to Former Wrestler Jimmy Rave Pays Tribute to Former Wrestler Jimmy Rave Pays Tribute

Jimmy Rave, a former wrestler, died at the age of 39, just six weeks after reporting that both of his legs had been amputated due to Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA).

Rave, whose actual name is James Guffey, revealed in late October that he had the surgery in June, months after his left arm was severed.

Bill Behrens, Rave’s wrestling agent, confirmed his death on Sunday, posting a statement that he said he wrote with the star’s daughter, Kailah.

“James has been dealing with drug addiction for many years,” the statement said, without specifying the cause of death. His battles led to the loss of his arm and, later, both legs.” Rave, a Georgia native, went public about his health difficulties in October, posting a selfie of himself in a hospital bed and wrote, “Apparently it’s time for me to come clean.” I went to my surgeon in June because I was having problems walking.

“He discovered that I had MRSA in both legs and that they needed to be amputated right away.” Promoters can tell you that, like my contemporaries, I’ve had a history with this and have had to cancel shows frequently due to it.” “I’ve gone this whole time not revealing my legs because of this embarrassment,” Rave continued. Sorry if I didn’t live up to your expectations. “I gave it my best… I honestly did.” Soon after his death was announced, a slew of WWE stars flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to the Rave, who was best known for his work with Ring of Honor (ROH) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNAW) (TNA).

Okay, this is a disaster.

It was written with Kailah’s help pic.twitter.com/WfY7v8uQ6g

— William Behrens (@WilliamBehrens) on Twitter 13th of December, 2021 This is quite painful. Jimmy Rave is no longer with us. He was only 39 years old at the time. #RIPJimmyRave https://t.co/VC6jMaiJNl pic.twitter.com/cMfNxdpXDg Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) (@RealMickFoley) (@RealMickFoley) (@Real 13th of December, 2021 “We are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave,” said a statement on Impact Wrestling’s official account. During this sad time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rave debuted on IMPACT in 2002 during The Asylum Years and quickly rose through the ranks of the X-Division.” Mick Foley, a professional wrestler who has led a. This is a condensed version of the information.